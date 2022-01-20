Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after buying an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after buying an additional 928,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

TPH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.54. 12,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

