TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Down 2.9%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 15,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 59,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$10.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

About TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the Rolling Pond property comprising 11 mineral licenses that covers 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland; and an option to acquire interests in the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

