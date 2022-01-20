Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 12,595 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 18.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 70.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 242,586 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $18,433,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Maximus by 73.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,787,000 after buying an additional 157,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $76.62 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.