Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

PZA stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

