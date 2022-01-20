Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $247.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.98.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

