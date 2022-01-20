Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $62.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

