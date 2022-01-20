Truist Financial Corp Sells 105 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 772.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 39,804 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $165.89 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.74 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

