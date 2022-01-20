Truist Financial Increases NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $87.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXRT. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $84.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

