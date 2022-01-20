Truist Financial Lowers SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target to $14.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Shares of SCPL opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth $199,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth $243,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

