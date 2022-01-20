Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Up 0.7% After Dividend Announcement

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02). Approximately 95,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 89,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.24 million and a PE ratio of 4.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.30.

