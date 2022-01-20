Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tuniu during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuniu during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuniu during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tuniu by 344.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuniu by 12.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOUR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 6,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 208.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.48%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

