Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRQ. TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after buying an additional 1,194,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 436,864 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 472,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 375,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 384,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 319,919 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

