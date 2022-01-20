Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 149,703 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,703 shares during the quarter. TFI International makes up about 4.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of TFI International worth $107,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter worth $27,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.70. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.