Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $17,168.58 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $17,168.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TWST stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,968. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.79.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

