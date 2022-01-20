Typhoon Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,948.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $491,151.84 and approximately $4,948.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

