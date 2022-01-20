U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of USB opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

