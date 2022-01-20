U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of USB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.68. 612,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,159. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,244,000 after purchasing an additional 262,895 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.