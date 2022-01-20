UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €165.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €162.08 ($184.19).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €159.52 ($181.27) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a one year high of €76.34 ($86.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €152.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.