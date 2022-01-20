UBS Group Increases Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target to €88.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

