UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target Raised to CHF 20.50

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 18 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in UBS Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in UBS Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after buying an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in UBS Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after buying an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,543,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in UBS Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,732,000 after buying an additional 553,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.