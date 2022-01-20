UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $146,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346 in the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

