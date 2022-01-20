Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,100 ($55.94) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.49) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.49) to GBX 4,600 ($62.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.39) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($57.42).

Shares of LON ULVR traded down GBX 20 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,655.50 ($49.88). 6,768,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,262. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,914.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,999.94. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,497 ($61.36).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

