Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,650 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.45) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.76) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.49) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.76).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,675.50 ($50.15) on Monday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,497 ($61.36). The firm has a market cap of £94.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,914.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,999.94.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

