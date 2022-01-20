Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.49) to GBX 4,600 ($62.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.45) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.76) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.76).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,675.50 ($50.15) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,497 ($61.36). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,914.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,999.94. The stock has a market cap of £94.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

