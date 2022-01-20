United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 62,147 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. 547,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,835,255. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Airlines will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

