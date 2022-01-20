United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

