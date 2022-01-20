United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.00) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

