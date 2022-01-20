United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

UCBI opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

