UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $469.72. 44,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,797. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.69. The company has a market cap of $442.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.52.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.