UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $468.59. 54,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $441.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.52.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 167,078 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

