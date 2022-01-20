Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,600 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 925,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 261,489 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,154. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.06. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

