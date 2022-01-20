Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report $290.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.50 million. Unity Software reported sales of $220.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,776,177 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

