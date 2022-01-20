US Bancorp DE Buys 237 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,597.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,507 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.89.

ISRG stock opened at $293.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

