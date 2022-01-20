US Bancorp DE Buys 3,406 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $102.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.97 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.27.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

