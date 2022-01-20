US Bancorp DE Has $20.83 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $1,030.95 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,397.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,450.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. TD Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,613.66.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

