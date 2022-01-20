US Bancorp DE Sells 3,732 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Graco were worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Graco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in Graco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

