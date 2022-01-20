US Bancorp DE Sells 3,735 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

