US Bancorp DE Sells 5,181 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cigna were worth $25,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.53 and a 200 day moving average of $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

