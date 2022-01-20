US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.73 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $29.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $29.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.44. 2,289,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,045. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.11. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in US Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

