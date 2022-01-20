UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.90

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 2688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

USER has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Get UserTesting alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.