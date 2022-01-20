Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,883. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 million, a PE ratio of -351.00 and a beta of 1.59. Usio has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $8.62.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $49,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 99,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $814,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,471 shares of company stock worth $1,445,878. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

