Valero Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

NYSE VLO traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,013. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Argus increased their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

