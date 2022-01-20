Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

