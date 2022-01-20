Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.
VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.