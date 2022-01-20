Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.57

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and traded as high as $17.92. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 203,133 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $200,000.

