Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $130.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

