Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,093. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.65 and a 200 day moving average of $224.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

