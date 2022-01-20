Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $244.87

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $244.87 and last traded at $244.87, with a volume of 42906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.93 and a 200 day moving average of $284.49.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.