Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $229.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.11 and its 200-day moving average is $232.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

