Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,979. Vapotherm has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $399.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of -1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vapotherm by 211.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

