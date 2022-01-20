Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $7.10. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 9,002 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAXX. Bank of America began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

